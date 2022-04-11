DP Begins Debate on Stripping Prosecution's Investigative Power

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has launched a debate to determine its official position on stripping the prosecution of its investigative powers.In the general meeting which kicked off Tuesday afternoon, slightly different stances were voiced by party leaders from the start in their opening remarks, foreshadowing a heated discussion.The party's interim chief Yun Ho-jung said the prosecution was opposing an imaginary reform plan which is far-fetched from the one actually being discussed.He said the prosecution has monopolized investigative and indictment rights since 1953 with no checks on their power. Yun said the time for reform is now, as he called for drawing up a bill that would enable the prosecution to serve the people better.Floor leader Park Hong-keun said the prosecution has mobilized its entire organization to resist the reform bill and keep its vested rights, saying they crossed the line.He said the main opposition People Power Party and the presidential transition committee were also distorting public opinion to fight the bill.Meanwhile, the DP's co-interim chief Park Ji-hyun called for a cool-headed discussion. She said that even if the bill is pushed through, getting it passed is a tall order because opinions are split even within the ruling party. The minor Justice Party has also expressed its formal opposition.Park said prosecution reform is a clear goal, but how and when to go about it needs further discussion. She added that she mustered up courage to voice a minority opinion within the party.