Yoon Takes Apologetic Stance in Meeting with Ex-Pres. Park Geun-hye

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has met with former President Park Geun-hye at her home in Daegu, in the first face-to-face between the one-time adversaries.Speaking to reporters after the visit on Tuesday, Yoon pointed to their history and that he conveyed his feelings of deep regret to her on a personal level.While a prosecutor in 2016, Yoon had led an investigation into Park's corruption scandal that eventually led to her impeachment and imprisonment.Yoon said they also talked about Park's health and whether there were any inconveniences with her current living arrangements.Vice chair of Yoon's transition committee Kwon Young-se said the mood was very amicable, with much covered over their 50-minute conservation.Yoon also promised to promote Park's achievements as president for further recognition and to restore her honor, expressing regret that the successes of her governance were being overlooked.The president-elect also extended an invitation to his May 10 inauguration ceremony, to which Park said she will try to attend it.