DP to Pass Prosecution Reform Bill in April for Promulgation Within Moon's Term

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided to push forward with a plan to deprive the prosecution of its investigative powers and pass a related bill by the end of the month.DP officials said on Tuesday that the decision was reached during a general meeting of party members and adopted as an official party platform. The ruling party, which holds 172 of the 300-seat parliament, seeks to hold a plenary session of the National Assembly this month to pass the bill, they said.As part of its prosecution reform, the DP also decided to push for the creation of a Korean version of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the U.S. and transfer the prosecution’s investigative power to the new state agency.The final decision came despite some members voicing concerns during the Tuesday general meeting over the negative impact of what may be viewed as a hasty drive. DP's co-interim chief Park Ji-hyun said that even if the bill is pushed through, getting it passed is a tall order because opinions are split even within the ruling party.The party's interim chief Yun Ho-jung, however, stressed the need to swiftly pass the reform bill, saying the prosecution has monopolized investigative and indictment rights since 1953 with no checks on their power. He accused the prosecution of opposing an imaginary reform plan which is far-fetched from the one actually being discussed.Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo had earlier expressed strong opposition to the DP’s move, arguing that abruptly changing criminal justice procedures will bring about serious confusion and that it would be the general public that will suffer from the consequences.