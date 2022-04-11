Culture Lead actors of 'Kim's Convenience' Win Canadian Screen Awards

Two actors of Korean descent have clenched Canada’s major acting honors this year for their performances on the CBC sitcom, “Kim’s Convenience.”



Paul Sun-hyung Lee and Jean Yoon were named the best lead actor and best lead actress in comedy during the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards on Sunday for playing “Appa” and “Umma" in the sitcom that wrapped its final season last year.



Presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television to honor best film, television and digital productions, the Canadian Screen Awards is often dubbed as Canada’s Oscars. Lee won the same title in 2017 for the same role.



The sitcom, based on the story of one immigrant family from South Korea running a convenience store in Toronto, began airing in October of 2016 and concluded in April 2021 after a five-season, 65-episode run.