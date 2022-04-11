Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon to Announce Up to Ten Additional Cabinet Posts on Wed.

Written: 2022-04-13 08:15:58Updated: 2022-04-13 11:41:38

Yoon to Announce Up to Ten Additional Cabinet Posts on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol will announce the nominees for up to ten additional Cabinet posts on Wednesday afternoon.

Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said the president-elect will announce the nominees at 2 p.m.

According to Yonhap News, Yoon will nominate Rep. Park Jin as foreign minister and Rep. Kwon Young-se as unification minister. 

Yoon announced eight ministerial nominees on Sunday, including deputy prime minister for the economy and finance minister nominee Choo Kyung-ho, industry minister nominee Lee Chang-yang and land minister nominee Won Hee-ryong.

Ten of the 18 Cabinet seats remain unoccupied, including the education, foreign, unification, justice, environment and labor ministries.

The president-elect is also expected to announce his choices of senior secretaries on Wednesday. Kim Dae-ki, who served as chief of staff for policy under the Lee Myung-bak administration, has reportedly been tapped as Yoon’s first chief of staff.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >