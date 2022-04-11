Yoon to Announce Up to Ten Additional Cabinet Posts on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol will announce the nominees for up to ten additional Cabinet posts on Wednesday afternoon.Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said the president-elect will announce the nominees at 2 p.m.According to Yonhap News, Yoon will nominate Rep. Park Jin as foreign minister and Rep. Kwon Young-se as unification minister.Yoon announced eight ministerial nominees on Sunday, including deputy prime minister for the economy and finance minister nominee Choo Kyung-ho, industry minister nominee Lee Chang-yang and land minister nominee Won Hee-ryong.Ten of the 18 Cabinet seats remain unoccupied, including the education, foreign, unification, justice, environment and labor ministries.The president-elect is also expected to announce his choices of senior secretaries on Wednesday. Kim Dae-ki, who served as chief of staff for policy under the Lee Myung-bak administration, has reportedly been tapped as Yoon’s first chief of staff.