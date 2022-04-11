US Military Report: N. Korea Capable to Attack Satellites in Conflict

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense says North Korea is conducting ballistic missile tests on the pretext of a space program for peaceful purposes.The Defense Intelligence Agency(DIA) under the Pentagon made the assessment in the “2022 Challenges to Security in Space” report released on Tuesday, which described China, Russia, North Korea and Iran as nations posing challenges and threats.The DIA report said the North has claimed the right to the peaceful use of space to enable testing of technologies used for ballistic missiles, adding that the space program provided the regime with data applicable to the development of long-range and multi-stage ballistic missiles.It warned that the North’s ballistic missiles or space launch vehicles(SLV) such as the Unha-3 can be used, in theory, to attack satellites in an armed conflict, noting the North already launched two satellites into orbit and “articulated further space ambitions.”Pointing to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s emphasis that his country is making the utmost effort to enhance its space capabilities, the report called it an indication that the North will develop SLVs or satellites for military operation purposes.In the report, the DIA also expressed concerns over North Korean hacking activities, saying the North could acquire space and weapons technologies by targeting aerospace industries.