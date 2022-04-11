Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US Military Report: N. Korea Capable to Attack Satellites in Conflict

Written: 2022-04-13 08:16:02Updated: 2022-04-13 10:42:38

US Military Report: N. Korea Capable to Attack Satellites in Conflict

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense says North Korea is conducting ballistic missile tests on the pretext of a space program for peaceful purposes.

The Defense Intelligence Agency(DIA) under the Pentagon made the assessment in the “2022 Challenges to Security in Space” report released on Tuesday, which described China, Russia, North Korea and Iran as nations posing challenges and threats.

The DIA report said the North has claimed the right to the peaceful use of space to enable testing of technologies used for ballistic missiles, adding that the space program provided the regime with data applicable to the development of long-range and multi-stage ballistic missiles.

It warned that the North’s ballistic missiles or space launch vehicles(SLV) such as the Unha-3 can be used, in theory, to attack satellites in an armed conflict, noting the North already launched two satellites into orbit and “articulated further space ambitions.”

Pointing to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s emphasis that his country is making the utmost effort to enhance its space capabilities, the report called it an indication that the North will develop SLVs or satellites for military operation purposes.

In the report, the DIA also expressed concerns over North Korean hacking activities, saying the North could acquire space and weapons technologies by targeting aerospace industries.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >