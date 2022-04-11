US Report Sheds Light on N. Korean Human Rights Violations

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has highlighted human rights violations in North Korea in an annual report, saying many breaches go unpunished which leads to a worsened situation.In the human rights country report released on Tuesday, the second of its kind under the Joe Biden administration, the U.S. Department of State assessed that the North maintained “effective control” of society last year through related apparatuses including the Ministry of Social Security.There are reliable reports that the regime conducted numerous abuses, it said, citing unlawful and arbitrary murders by the government, forced disappearances by the state, and torture, punishment and inhuman treatment by authorities.All areas of basic freedom were vulnerable to violations in the North, the report pointed out, ranging from freedom of expression, religion and conscience to assembly and association to media and civil group activities. Impunity for abuses and corruption continued to be a widespread problem, it said.Announcing the report at a press briefing, the State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Lisa Peterson said Washington is deeply concerned over systematic, widespread and gross human rights violations by the North Korean government.She said the U.S. will continue to raise international awareness of North Korean human rights violations and seek to impose sanctions on those responsible.