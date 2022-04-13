Top Prosecutor: DP Move to Strip Prosecutors’ Rights is Violation of Constitution

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor-General Kim Oh-soo has strongly criticized the ruling Democratic Party(DP) for pushing forward with a plan to strip the prosecution of its investigative rights, and pledged all-out efforts to prevent it from happening.Kim relayed the stance to reporters on Wednesday after the DP unanimously confirmed the prosecution reform initiative as an official party platform during a general meeting on Tuesday and decided to pass a related bill this month.Kim called it an outright violation of the Constitution, and committed to block the bill as if it were “a matter of life and death.”The top prosecutor, largely considered loyal to the Moon Jae-in administration but still vocally critical of the bill, argued the legislation will lead to the police monopolizing investigative rights and will only benefit criminals, while victims and the public will have nowhere to turn to.Citing criticism against the DP’s move from lawyers, scholars, civic groups and the media, Kim said the prosecution will not give up and will voice its opposition at every step of legislative efforts.