Nikkei: N. Korea Moving toward What Could Be 1st Nuke Test Since 2017

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is reportedly taking steps viewed as preparations for its first nuclear test in nearly five years ahead of a major anniversary later this week.Nikkei on Wednesday published an analysis of recent satellite photos provided by U.S.-based Planet Labs, observing piles of material near Punggye-ri presumed to be debris from tunnel excavation.U.S. nonproliferation expert Jeffrey Lewis told Nikkei that signs of repair work on tunnels to the underground facilities indicate that nuclear testing may resume soon.The Japanese daily also said the North may have restarted nuclear development at its Yongbyon complex, citing a satellite photo analysis by the Colorado School of Mines that showed an increase in the average monthly nighttime illumination at the site since 2020.As the North is gearing up for the 110th anniversary of the birth of its founder Kim Il-sung on Friday, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said earlier that the regime may conduct a nuclear test for the event, which will be its first nuclear test since September of 2017.