Daily COVID-19 Cases Again Below 200,000 as Recovery Continues

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases have again dipped below 200-thousand, the first such occasion in seven weeks for a Wednesday, amid a continued sign that the omicron wave is receding.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that 195-thousand-419 infections were reported throughout Tuesday, including 37 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 15-million-830-thousand-644.Usually, Wednesday figures are higher than Tuesday’s due to the spill-over effects of fewer tests on the weekends but the latest daily tally is around 15-thousand fewer than a day ago. Monday also saw the figure fall below 100-thousand, which marked the first time it did in 48 days.Compared to a week ago, the daily number fell by around 90,000 to become the first Wednesday tally in the 100-thousand since February 23.A total of 184 deaths were recorded, remaining below 200 for the second day in a row. The cumulative death toll surpassed 20-thousand for the first time, reaching 20-thousand-34. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.The number of critically ill, hospitalized patients stands at one-thousand-14, which is up by nine from a day ago but over 100 fewer than a week ago.Some 985-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, while the occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide stood at 54-point-six percent, down by three-point-five percentage points from Tuesday.