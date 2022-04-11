Number of Registered Cars Tops 25 Mln in S. Korea

The number of registered cars in South Korea topped 25 million.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport reported on Wednesday that the number of all registered cars reached 25-point-07 million in the first quarter, up zero-point-six percent from the fourth quarter of last year. The figure translates to one vehicle for every two people.
The number of newly-registered cars for the January-to-March period slipped three-point-three percent from the previous quarter to stand at roughly 392-thousand due to a shortage in semiconductor supplies.
The number of eco-friendly cars grew seven-point-seven percent from the fourth quarter to reach around one-point-25 million, accounting for five percent of all registered vehicles.
In particular, the ministry cited that the number of registered electric cars jumped nearly 12 percent to stand at 258-thousand in the first quarter, with most of those vehicles registered in Gyeonggi Province followed by Seoul and Jeju.