S. Korea to Send More Non-Lethal Military Supplies to Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea remains negative about providing Ukraine with lethal weapons, but the defense ministry has decided to send more non-lethal military supplies to the country following a virtual address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.According to a military official on Wednesday, the ministry is making preparations to send to the war-stricken country bulletproof vests, helmets, rations and medical supplies worth two billion won.The official said the new batch of supplies is worth double the batch that South Korea sent to Ukraine last month, adding that this delivery comprises materials that Ukraine urgently requested.The ministry plans to ​send the latest supplies via regular flight services bound for Europe from next week and is said to be consulting with Ukraine on specific dates.Earlier on Monday, President Zelenskyy requested South Korea to provide his country with weapons during a virtual speech before parliament.A foreign ministry official said on Tuesday that Seoul isn't reviewing supplying weapons to Ukraine at this stage.