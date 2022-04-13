Menu Content

Transition Team: Suspend Drive to Strip Prosecution’s Investigative Rights

Written: 2022-04-13 11:20:26Updated: 2022-04-13 14:37:20

Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team has called for a halt in efforts to strip the prosecution of its investigative rights.

Main opposition People Power Party lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the transition team, unveiled the stance in a news conference on Wednesday, one day after the ruling Democratic Party(DP) adopted the prosecution reform initiative as an official party platform during a general meeting of its legislators.

Yoo said depriving the prosecution of its investigative powers is an outright violation of the Constitution, adding that the move will lead to the regression of human rights and deal further blows to the people.

Yoo said the transition team decided to issue a stance on the matter after its members agreed that they will not stand by and watch the DP’s unilateral push for the reform initiative.

He was quick to stress that the team did not consult on the matter with the president-elect or the team’s chief, Ahn Cheol-soo.
