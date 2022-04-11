Foreign Ministry Will Welcome Biden's Visit Regardless of Timing

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says it will actively welcome a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to South Korea regardless of when, in the event that Washington makes a proposal.A ministry official unveiled the stance to reporters on Tuesday after saying it is Seoul’s intention to actively pursue a South Korea-U.S. summit to be held swiftly. The official cited that Seoul and Washington are closely communicating on key issues, including the exchange of senior officials.The official was quick to add, however, that Washington has yet to confirm details of a possible visit by Biden to East Asia.Earlier on Monday, in a virtual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden had expressed hope to meet him in Japan on May 24.The leaders of Quad, which consists of the U.S., Australia, India and Japan, had earlier agreed to hold a summit in Japan this spring but have yet to disclose any official dates.With Biden’s latest remarks, some observers speculated that he could visit Seoul around the end of May.