Domestic Security Beefed up throughout Central Seoul ahead of Labor Union Rally

Police have beefed up its presence throughout central Seoul on Wednesday as a major umbrella union is set to stage a massive labor rally involving some ten-thousand people.



This comes after the Seoul Administrative Court on Tuesday upheld an injunction filed by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) against Seoul City's rally ban, on the condition that the participants strictly follow social distancing measures.



While the rally is scheduled to start at 3 p.m., the labor group is expected to announce the venue of its rally just before it begins, prompting law enforcement to mobilize at a number of locations.



Police forces were deployed near the transition team headquarters of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul's Jongno district, as well as in Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall and at Cheonggye Plaza.



A separate rally organized by a group representing farming and fishing communities is also taking place in Seoul's Yeouido.



Police are operating temporary checkpoints in both areas to restrict entry by previously prohibited rally vehicles. They plan to disperse rally participants upon observing acts of violence and arrest the perpetrators at the scene.