Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided to strategically nominate its Seoul mayoral candidate for the June 1 local elections without a primary.Yun Ho-jung, the DP interim chief, said on Wednesday that the party decided to handpick the most competitive candidate in order to maximize the chances of an election victory.This comes following an internal controversy over former DP leader Song Young-gil announcing his bid for the mayoral post, having stepped down from the party leadership in an assumption of responsibility for the presidential election defeat.Five others, including two-term Rep. Park Ju-min, have registered to compete for the mayoral candidacy.