Health Min: Not Herd Immunity But Minor Outbreaks Appear to be COVID-19 Future

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has assessed that it would be difficult to form herd immunity against COVID-19, indicating instead that society may simply adapt to it.Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said on Wednesday that authorities project the country and the world will undergo a transition to living with COVID-19, rather than witnessing a complete end to the virus.Son, who appeared on a local radio program on Tuesday, had said that the nation has reached a significant level of herd immunity through vaccination and transmission of the omicron variant.Referring to the remark, the official said while the possibility for another major wave appears significantly lower, small-scale outbreaks involving new variants or seasonal factors could repeatedly occur in the future.As current social distancing rules are set to expire after Sunday, the government is expected to announce a set of revised regulations on Friday, including a post-omicron response system.