KBS Poll: PPP Lead over DP Exceeds 10%p ahead of June 1 Local Elections

Photo : KBS News

With less than 50 days left until the June 1 local elections, a KBS poll has found that the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) was more than ten percentage points ahead in public support over its ruling Democratic Party(DP) rival.According to the survey of one-thousand adults conducted between last Saturday and Monday, 38-point-six percent of respondents supported the PPP, while 27-point-one percent sided with the DP, giving the conservative party an edge of eleven-point-five percentage points.While 27-point-seven percent said they did not know, 38-point-five percent of respondents who considered themselves to be a moderate said they were still undecided.More than half of the participants said they planned to vote for a PPP candidate in the interest of stability for the incoming Yoon Suk Yeol administration. Thirty-eight-point-four percent said they would support the DP to keep the administration in check.The survey, conducted by Hankook Research, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.Details can be found on the KBS website.