Politics

Written: 2022-04-13 14:32:54Updated: 2022-04-13 15:10:58

DP to Press Forward with Prosecution Reform Bill, PPP Considering All Options

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will push through with its now-official party platform to strip the prosecution of its investigative authority, despite voices of resistance sounding from the main opposition party and the prosecution. 

The DP plans to complete its drafting of the bill, which it hopes to pass through the National Assembly within the month.

DP interim chief Yun Ho-jung slammed Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo for criticizing the move as a violation of the Constitution earlier on Wednesday, saying the top prosecutor should reeducate himself on the Constitution.

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) said it will consider all available means, including a filibuster, to block the bill. It urged President Moon Jae-in to clarify his position, having declared the completion of his administration's prosecutorial reforms two years prior.

The minor Justice Party, which opposes tabling the bill within the month, plans to convene an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon on the matter.

Rival parties are expected to butt heads during Thursday's session of the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee, which will be attended by Justice Minister Park Beom-kye.
