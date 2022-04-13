Yoon Ally Tapped as Justice Minister among New Cabinet Appointments

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated Han Dong-hoon, a senior prosecutor and a close ally, as his first justice minister.In his latest round of Cabinet-level nominations on Wednesday, Yoon said Han was determined to be the most suitable candidate to modernize the nation's judicial administration to a level that meets global standards.He dismissed opinions that his nomination of Han, who had worked closely with him when they were both prosecutors, was unconventional. Yoon noted the nominee had accumulated expertise in investigations, trial, the prosecutorial system and judicial administration over his 20-year career at the prosecution.Seven other Cabinet minister nominees were announced. Kim In-chul, the former president of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, was picked as education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs for his capacity to lead the administration's educational reforms.Four-term main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Park Jin, a former career diplomat considered an expert on South Korea-U.S. relations, was officially tapped for the foreign minister role. Another four-term representative who played a central role in Yoon's election camp, Kwon Young-se, was named unification minister nominee.Yoon nominated Lee Sang-min, former vice chair of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, as interior minister and Han Wha-jin, an honorary researcher of the Korea Environment Institute, as environment minister.He picked Cho Seung-hwan, former president of the Korea Institute of Marine Science and Technology Promotion, as oceans minister and PPP Rep. Lee Young as SMEs minister.Yoon also appointed Kim Dae-ki, the former presidential chief of staff for policy during the Lee Myung-bak government, as his presidential chief of staff.