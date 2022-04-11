Menu Content

Politics

Foreign Minister Nominee Pledges National Interest-Centered Diplomacy

Written: 2022-04-13 15:45:36Updated: 2022-04-13 16:52:25

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s foreign minister nominee has pledged to exercise diplomacy "only for national interest," indicating he will reject partisanship in foreign affairs.

In a statement released upon his nomination on Wednesday, four-term main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Park Jin said it has been his yearslong conviction that diplomacy and national security must not be viewed through a partisan lens.

Park, who recently led Yoon's policy consultation delegation to the U.S., said he feels a heavy responsibility as diplomacy has become ever more critical amid North Korea's provocations, the U.S.-China rivalry, the Ukraine crisis and global supply disruptions.

Referring to the president-elect's vision for South Korea's role as a key contributor toward global freedom, peace and prosperity, the nominee said he plans to outline the incoming government's state tasks and goals during the confirmation.

Having started his career as a diplomat in 1977, Park entered politics in 2001 before winning four nonconsecutive terms in parliament. He had chaired the parliamentary foreign affairs committee during the 18th National Assembly.
