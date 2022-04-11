Politics Unification Minister Nominee Notes Principled, Practical Approach

The nominee for unification minister says decisions on matters of inter-Korean relations under the Yoon Suk Yeol government will be made based on principle and practicality.



In a Q&A session that followed the latest string of Cabinet announcements on Wednesday, Kwon Young-se made the remark as he disclosed that he had received news of his appointment just the night before.



When asked about his position on the inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement, he said he felt a heavy responsibility taking helm of the ministry.



Kwon recognized the lack of progress in relations between the two Koreas over the past five years despite efforts made. He assessed the current situation as very not good, as evidenced by North Korea's recent missile provocations and suspended dialogue.



Kwon also noted that, domestically, the unification ministry is not regarded favorably by the public, especially among the young generation.



The four-term People Power Party lawmaker, who is currently the vice chairman of the transition team, is considered one of the president-elect's close confidants.