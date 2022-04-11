S. Korea to Decide on CPTPP Membership Application This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to complete its decision-making process on applying for membership to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership(CPTPP) sometime this week.According to authorities on Wednesday, an economic ministerial meeting will make a determination on the matter on Friday in order to report the CPTPP entry plan to the National Assembly next week.Finance minister Hong Nam-ki last week had indicated the general plan is to submit an application before the Moon Jae-in administration's term ends in early May, with negotiations being handled by the incoming government for joining the mega Asia-Pacific free trade pact.Even if the application process is begun with the incumbent government, the time it will take to actually join the CPTPP is expected to be at least a year.Groups representing agricultural and fishing communities staged a rally in Seoul’s Yeouido district on Wednesday to voice their opposition to joining the CPTPP.The CPTPP is a multilateral FTA signed by eleven countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Launched in December 2018, it is the renegotiated version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, from which former U.S. President Donald Trump had withdrawn in 2017.