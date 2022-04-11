S. Korea to Decide on CPTPP Membership Application This Week

The government is set to complete its decision-making process on applying for membership to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership(CPTPP) sometime this week.
According to authorities on Wednesday, an economic ministerial meeting will make a determination on the matter on Friday in order to report the CPTPP entry plan to the National Assembly next week.
Finance minister Hong Nam-ki last week had indicated the general plan is to submit an application before the Moon Jae-in administration's term ends in early May, with negotiations being handled by the incoming government for joining the mega Asia-Pacific free trade pact.
Even if the application process is begun with the incumbent government, the time it will take to actually join the CPTPP is expected to be at least a year.
Groups representing agricultural and fishing communities staged a rally in Seoul’s Yeouido district on Wednesday to voice their opposition to joining the CPTPP.
The CPTPP is a multilateral FTA signed by eleven countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Launched in December 2018, it is the renegotiated version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, from which former U.S. President Donald Trump had withdrawn in 2017.