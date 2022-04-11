Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea to Decide on CPTPP Membership Application This Week

Written: 2022-04-13 19:23:21Updated: 2022-04-13 19:29:27

S. Korea to Decide on CPTPP Membership Application This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to complete its decision-making process on applying for membership to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership(CPTPP) sometime this week.
 
According to authorities on Wednesday, an economic ministerial meeting will make a determination on the matter on Friday in order to report the CPTPP entry plan to the National Assembly next week.
 
Finance minister Hong Nam-ki last week had indicated the general plan is to submit an application before the Moon Jae-in administration's term ends in early May, with negotiations being handled by the incoming government for joining the mega Asia-Pacific free trade pact.
 
Even if the application process is begun with the incumbent government, the time it will take to actually join the CPTPP is expected to be at least a year. 
 
Groups representing agricultural and fishing communities staged a rally in Seoul’s Yeouido district on Wednesday to voice their opposition to joining the CPTPP.

The CPTPP is a multilateral FTA signed by eleven countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Launched in December 2018, it is the renegotiated version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, from which former U.S. President Donald Trump had withdrawn in 2017.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >