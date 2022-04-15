Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2022-04-14 08:35:12Updated: 2022-04-14 10:04:49

White House: Biden Looks Forward to Visiting Japan, No Details Available Yet

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden is looking forward to visiting Japan but there are no details to announce yet regarding the trip.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki made the remarks on Wednesday during a press briefing when asked about Biden's possible trip to South Korea.

Psaki said that she could not yet confirm Biden's upcoming trip to Asia.

She said President Biden looks forward to traveling to Tokyo in the spring, including for the Quad meeting, adding that she hopes to have more details soon.

Biden said earlier this week during talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he looked forward to seeing him in Japan for a Quad meeting around May 24. The Quad comprises the U.S., India, Japan and Australia.

There is speculation that if Biden visits Japan on May 24 as he mentioned, he may visit South Korea as well and hold a summit with President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, whose inauguration is set for May 10.
