7 Companies to Recall over 54,000 Vehicles for Faulty Parts

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced that seven companies will recall more than 54-thousand vehicles over faulty components.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement on Thursday that Ford Sales and Services Korea, Hyundai Motor and five other companies are recalling a combined 54-thousand-390 units across 13 models due to problems with vehicle parts.Ford will recall nearly 20-thousand units of its Explorer SUVs over faulty rear toe links at the back wheels, which may result in a loss of steering control while driving.Hyundai Motor will recall about 18-thousand units of its hydrogen fuel-cell powered Nexo for the malfunction of a sensor that detects a hydrogen gas leak and illuminates a warning light.Honda Korea will recall over 15-thousand vehicles across five models, while Tesla Korea will recall about 13-hundred units for failing to meet safety requirements. The ministry will later impose a fine on Honda and Tesla after reviewing their measures to address the safety problems.The seven companies will notify car owners of the details via mail or text message and provide the repair service for free.