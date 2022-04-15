Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Report: Iran Says Preliminary Deal Reached on Frozen Funds

Written: 2022-04-14 09:18:25Updated: 2022-04-14 11:24:04

Report: Iran Says Preliminary Deal Reached on Frozen Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran's top diplomat has reportedly said that Iran has reached a preliminary deal with a foreign bank over its frozen funds.

According to AFP, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday in a news conference that an accord was concluded with a foreign bank to release a part of Iran's financial claims. The funds were frozen under sanctions imposed by the U.S. in 2018.

The minister said that the preliminary agreement was about when and how to release the funds, without disclosing the foreign bank.

Amir-Abdollahian would only reveal that a delegation from the concerned country had visited Tehran on Tuesday to follow up on the implementation of the deal with the foreign bank.

The delegation reportedly met officials from the Iranian central bank and the foreign ministry.

AFP speculated that the deal might have been reached with South Korea, noting that Iran had been one of South Korea's main suppliers of crude oil.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >