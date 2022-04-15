International NATO Military Committee Chair Expresses Full Support for CVID of Korean Peninsula

The chair of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) has reportedly expressed full support for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization(CVID) of the Korean Peninsula.



Admiral Rob Bauer, who is visiting South Korea, issued the position on Thursday in response to an inquiry by the Voice of America regarding NATO's role in the security of the peninsula.



Bauer reportedly said that NATO is closely working with the international community to convince North Korea to adhere to the denuclearization program.



He continued that NATO calls upon North Korea to comprehensively fulfill its international obligations by eliminating its nuclear, chemical, and biological warfare capabilities and ballistic missiles.



The NATO official stressed that the international community must maintain pressure on North Korea, including by fully implementing existing UN sanctions.



Earlier this week, Bauer told the Korean media that NATO is within the range of North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missiles, adding NATO considers the North Korean nuclear weapons a serious security threat and it needs constant cooperation with South Korea.