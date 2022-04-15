New COVID-19 Cases Drop to 148,443, Critical Cases below 1,000

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 150-thousand, with the number of critical patients falling below one-thousand for the first time in 38 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that 148-thousand-443 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 35 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to 15-million-979-thousand-61.The daily tally dropped by about 50-thousand from a day ago and 76-thousand from a week ago. It marks the first time in six weeks that Thursday figures fell below 200-thousand.With the steady drops in infections, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care also fell by 52 to 962. The figure fell below one-thousand for the first time since March 7.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide stood at 51 percent as of Thursday, down three-point-six percentage points from a day ago.However, the number of deaths jumped by 134 to 318, raising the death toll to 20-thousand-352. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.About 953-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home as of Thursday.