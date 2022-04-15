US Seeking Fresh UNSC Sanctions Against N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Reuters says the U.S. is seeking fresh United Nations Security Council(UNSC) sanctions against North Korea for resuming a series of ballistic missile launches this year.According to the report on Wednesday, the U.S. circulated a draft resolution to the 15 UNSC members this week calling for the set of new sanctions.The draft resolution seeks to extend a ban on ballistic missile launches to include cruise missiles or "any other delivery system capable of delivering nuclear weapons."It also aims to annually halve crude oil and refined petroleum exports to North Korea to two million barrels and 250-thousand barrels respectively, while also prohibiting the North’s exports of "mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation."The draft also specified a ban on exports of tobacco and manufactured tobacco to the North. It would also impose an asset freeze on the Lazarus hacking group, which Washington believes is managed by the Reconnaissance General Bureau, the North's clandestine intelligence agency.Reuters said it was not immediately clear if or when the draft resolution could be put to a vote.