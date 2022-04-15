KCTU, Farmers and Fishermen Hold Rallies in Downtown Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and groups of farmers and fishermen held large-scale demonstrations in two major business areas in Seoul on Wednesday.According to the rallies’ organizers, some six-thousand union members gathered at the demonstration in Jongmyo Park in Seoul’s Jongno district at 3 p.m. They demanded that President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol scrap what they called his anti-labor plans and engage in dialogue with laborers.The rally ended after an hour-and-a-half without any clashes with the police.Meanwhile, some five-thousand farmers and fishermen from all parts of the country gathered at Yeouido Park in the main political and financial district of Yeouido from 2 p.m. and protested the possibility of South Korea joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a regional free trade pact.Police said they regard the two rallies to be illegal and have launched an investigation into the demonstrations’ organizers on allegations of violating laws pertaining to assembly and demonstration as well as the infectious disease prevention statute.