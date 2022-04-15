Domestic Airlines to Expand No. of Int'l Flights from Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic airlines will increase the number of international flights from next month in line with the government’s policy of gradually expanding the number of passenger services bound for overseas destinations.Jeju Air said on Thursday that it will operate 174 flights on 14 routes in May, including flights departing from Incheon for Cebu and Clark in the Philippines. The nation’s largest low-cost airline will also restart flights bound for Da Nang and Nha Trang in Vietnam, Bohol in the Philippines, and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia.Air Seoul will resume its flights departing for Da Nang in May and Nha Trang in June, operating them four times a week.T’way Air will launch new flights to Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Singapore next month while expanding the number of flights to Guam and Saipan to three per week.Korean Air plans to increase its number of flights to Los Angeles, Paris and London while Asiana Airlines will add flights bound for Los Angeles, Frankfurt and London.The transportation ministry previously unveiled goals to normalize international airline services, increasing weekly flights by 100 each month to 520 in May and 620 in June.