Top Prosecutor Reiterates Opposition to Bill Stripping Prosecution's Investigative Power

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Kim O-su met with the chair of the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee on Thursday to appeal his opposition to the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) push to pass a bill that would strip the prosecution of its investigative authority.Speaking to reporters before meeting with DP Rep. Park Kwang-on, Kim urged the National Assembly not to make a well-intended move that would only backfire.While stating it is only proper for the prosecution to respect parliamentary authority, Kim said he intended to explain to the committee the problems that will arise from separating the agency's powers to investigate and indict.The top prosecutor said abolishing the prosecution's investigative power would only serve the interests of offenders. He did, however, leave the door open to parliamentary intervention that improves specific aspects of the office’s investigative system.Park reportedly told Kim that he will tackle the matter in a responsible manner following democratic procedures according to the law.