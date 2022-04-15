Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Prosecutor Reiterates Opposition to Bill Stripping Prosecution's Investigative Power

Written: 2022-04-14 12:12:48Updated: 2022-04-14 17:25:49

Top Prosecutor Reiterates Opposition to Bill Stripping Prosecution's Investigative Power

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Kim O-su met with the chair of the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee on Thursday to appeal his opposition to the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) push to pass a bill that would strip the prosecution of its investigative authority.

Speaking to reporters before meeting with DP Rep. Park Kwang-on, Kim urged the National Assembly not to make a well-intended move that would only backfire.

While stating it is only proper for the prosecution to respect parliamentary authority, Kim said he intended to explain to the committee the problems that will arise from separating the agency's powers to investigate and indict.

The top prosecutor said abolishing the prosecution's investigative power would only serve the interests of offenders. He did, however, leave the door open to parliamentary intervention that improves specific aspects of the office’s investigative system.

Park reportedly told Kim that he will tackle the matter in a responsible manner following democratic procedures according to the law.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >