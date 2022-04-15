Unif. Min. Nominee: Difficult to Normalize Inter-Korean Ties without Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister nominee Kwon Young-se said it would be difficult to normalize inter-Korean relations as long as North Korea possesses nuclear weapons and advances its nuclear development program.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kwon said Pyongyang's attitude towards denuclearization would determine the path toward improving cross-border ties.Referring to the implication made by Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of regime leader Kim Jong-un, that Pyongyang could target Seoul using nuclear weapons, the nominee reiterated that the North's nuclear threats must cease before the two Koreas can normalize ties.While the military has to stand resolute, Kwon said the unification ministry may seek a path toward resolution through dialogue and enact policies to ease cross-border tensions.Regarding an anti-Pyongyang leaflet ban implemented under the Moon Jae-in administration, the nominee reiterated his opposition, saying it must be abolished to guarantee freedom of expression.