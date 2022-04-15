DP, PPP Agree on Trial Run of Major Constituency System in 11 Districts

The ruling and main opposition parties have agreed on a trial run of a major constituency system in the local elections on June 1.
The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) made the announcement during a press conference held at the National Assembly on Thursday.
The two parties said the major constituency system will be applied to eleven parliamentary constituencies – four in Seoul, three in Gyeonggi-Province and one each in Incheon and the Gyeongsang, Jeolla and Chungcheong provinces.
The constituencies are equivalent to some 40 electoral districts selecting local district councilors.
They also agreed to delete a clause of the Public Official Election Act that allows the division of constituencies represented by four or more local district councilors.
The two parties plan to pass a bill on the revised election act on Friday and proclaim it at the Cabinet meeting set for next Tuesday.