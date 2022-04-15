DP, PPP Agree on Trial Run of Major Constituency System in 11 Districts

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and main opposition parties have agreed on a trial run of a major constituency system in the local elections on June 1.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) made the announcement during a press conference held at the National Assembly on Thursday.The two parties said the major constituency system will be applied to eleven parliamentary constituencies – four in Seoul, three in Gyeonggi-Province and one each in Incheon and the Gyeongsang, Jeolla and Chungcheong provinces.The constituencies are equivalent to some 40 electoral districts selecting local district councilors.They also agreed to delete a clause of the Public Official Election Act that allows the division of constituencies represented by four or more local district councilors.The two parties plan to pass a bill on the revised election act on Friday and proclaim it at the Cabinet meeting set for next Tuesday.