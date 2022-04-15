US Denies Hostile Intent behind Nuclear-Powered Carrier Deployment

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. military on Thursday has denied that the deployment of its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier into international waters of the East Sea is a sign of aggression against North Korea.Regarding the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group entering waters off South Korea’s east coast, the U.S. Seventh Fleet told Voice of America that the U.S. harbors no hostile intent toward the North, as previously stated by the Pentagon.It added that Washington supports inter-Korean dialogue and engagement.The Seventh Fleet said the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is conducting a routine bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in the East Sea, reaffirming the region of Washington's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.It said the U.S. routinely trains alongside allies and partners in the region, emphasizing that its navy is committed to upholding rules-based international law to maintain maritime stability and security.It is the first time in four years and five months that the U.S. deployed an aircraft carrier to waters near the Korean Peninsula since 2017 when the North test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.The entry is seen by some as a show of force intended to send a strong warning to North Korea amid speculation that the North may conduct a nuclear test ahead of the 110th anniversary of the birth of its founder Kim Il-sung on April 15.