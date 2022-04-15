Yoon Nominates New Agriculture, Labor Ministers

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated former presidential secretary for agriculture Chung Hwang-keun as his new agriculture minister, and former secretary general of the Korea Labor and Employment Service Lee Jung-sik as the new labor minister.With Thursday's announcement, Yoon has rounded out his first Cabinet lineup of 18 ministers.Yoon said Chung, who also served as the chief of the Rural Development Administration, is the right person to boost Korea's competitive edge in agriculture, forestry and livestock industries, further fostering the sector as one of Korea's growth engines.The President-elect noted that Lee is an expert with a rational approach to labor-management relations, and said he is the perfect candidate with ample experience to accord the proper respect due to the labor sector.