Economy

Top Court Upholds Prison Term for Ex-Minister in Samsung Merger Trial

Written: 2022-04-14 15:40:21Updated: 2022-04-14 15:59:02

The nation's top court has upheld a prison sentence for former health minister Moon Hyung-pyo, who was charged for exerting pressure on the state pension fund to approve the merger of two Samsung Group companies.

The Supreme Court handed down the verdict Thursday as it concluded a trial that lasted over four years, upholding a two and a half year sentence for Moon, who was indicted on power abuse charges

The court also upheld a sentence of two and a half years for Hong Wan-sun, a former executive of the National Pension Service(NPS), who was indicted on charges of obstructing individual rights.

Moon, who served as minister under the Park Geun-hye administration, was accused of pressuring the pension fund, which had a stake in Samsung C&T, to endorse the controversial merger with Cheil Industries in 2015. He was also believed to have committed perjury during a parliamentary probe.

Moon and Hong were previously convicted and sentenced to two and a half years by two lower courts. The case was then appealed up to the Supreme Court in late 2017.

Moon is one of dozens of former officials indicted in an influence-peddling scandal that led to President Park's impeachment.
