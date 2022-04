Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will appear on a TV talk show to mark his five-year presidency.In a press release issued on Thursday, his office said the one-on-one interview with journalist Sohn Suk-hee will be taped Thursday and Friday at various locations in the presidential compound.The two-part show titled "Five Years of Moon Jae-in" will be broadcast on the cable channel JTBC on April 25 and 26.The top office said that during the interview, Moon will look back on the past five years and talk candidly about achievements and regrets and his state of mind as his term draws to a close.This is the second one-on-one interview Moon has held with a media personality. In May 2019, his interview with KBS reporter Song Hyeon-jeong was aired live nationwide.Moon is leaving office on May 9.