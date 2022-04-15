S. Korea’s ICT Exports Top $23 Bln in March to Hit Monthly High

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports of information and communication technology(ICT) products hit an all-time high for the month of March.According to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Thursday, outbound shipments of ICT products for March surged 33-point-six percent on-year to reach 23-point-26 billion dollars.It marks the highest monthly figure since the government began compiling relevant data in 1996. Korea posted a double-digit growth in ICT exports for the 12th consecutive month.ICT imports for March, meanwhile, amounted to 12-point-86 billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of more than ten billion dollars.The record-high monthly ICT exports are attributed to robust sales of semiconductors, display panels, mobiles phones and computers.Semiconductor shipments in March jumped nearly 38 percent on-year to 13-point-two billion dollars, surpassing ten billion dollars for eleven months in a row.Exports of display products reached two-point-45 billion dollars on the back of strong demand for organic light emitting diode(OLED) displays, enjoying a 19-month growth streak.By region, ICT shipments to five major importers such as China, Vietnam, the U.S., the European Union and Japan all increased.