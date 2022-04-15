Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea’s ICT Exports Top $23 Bln in March to Hit Monthly High

Written: 2022-04-14 18:46:49Updated: 2022-04-14 18:52:07

S. Korea’s ICT Exports Top $23 Bln in March to Hit Monthly High

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports of information and communication technology(ICT) products hit an all-time high for the month of March.
 
According to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Thursday, outbound shipments of ICT products for March surged 33-point-six percent on-year to reach 23-point-26 billion dollars.
 
It marks the highest monthly figure since the government began compiling relevant data in 1996. Korea posted a double-digit growth in ICT exports for the 12th consecutive month.
 
ICT imports for March, meanwhile, amounted to 12-point-86 billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of more than ten billion dollars.
 
The record-high monthly ICT exports are attributed to robust sales of semiconductors, display panels, mobiles phones and computers.
 
Semiconductor shipments in March jumped nearly 38 percent on-year to 13-point-two billion dollars, surpassing ten billion dollars for eleven months in a row.
 
Exports of display products reached two-point-45 billion dollars on the back of strong demand for organic light emitting diode(OLED) displays, enjoying a 19-month growth streak.
 
By region, ICT shipments to five major importers such as China, Vietnam, the U.S., the European Union and Japan all increased.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >