Politics

Photographer Booked in Police Investigation for Unauthorized Entry to Ukraine

Written: 2022-04-14 19:02:51Updated: 2022-04-14 19:25:52

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean photographer has been booked for entering Ukraine without permission from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
  
The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency said on Thursday that it booked a male in his 40s without physical detention for violating the Passport Act.
 
The photographer entered Ukraine via Poland early last month to collect news and photographs in the war-torn country for 15 days before returning to Korea. The photos he had taken in Ukraine were distributed through the Korean media.
 
The subject was questioned by police on Tuesday, upon charges filed by the foreign ministry. The police will forward the case to prosecutors following its review.
 
The man admitted having entered Ukraine without government permission but voiced his protested the government's excessive restrictions against freedom of speech, especially for freelance reporters. So far the ministry has granted limited travel permits to the region to journalists at accredited media and news agencies. 
 
South Korea placed restrictions on its nationals from traveling to all regions of Ukraine in mid-February due to safety concerns. Violators are subject to criminal or administrative penalties under the Passport Act.
