Yoon Dismisses Rift with Ahn over Cabinet Nominations

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has denied speculation about a clash with presidential transition team chairman Ahn Cheol-soo over Cabinet nominations.
 
Speculation emerged on Wednesday when the list of nominations included some of Yoon’s close aides but none close to Ahn.
 
During a press conference where Yoon announced his final Cabinet nominees on Thursday, he said he had received many recommendations and made his choice from a group of competent candidates. He denied excluding specific figures from the nominations.
 
Yoon added that he had given a detailed explanation to Ahn about the process of his personnel choices on Wednesday, adding that, as far as he knows, Ahn was not displeased.
 
Ahn cancelled his public schedules following Yoon’s Cabinet appointments, prompting speculation that it was a sign of protest over Yoon passing over his recommendations.
