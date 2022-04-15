NSC Calls for a Halt in Alleged Massacre of Civilians in Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office convened a regular session of its National Security Council(NSC) on Thursday and expressed serious concerns over the Russian troops' alleged massacre of civilians in Ukraine.During the meeting presided over by National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, participants called for an end to the atrocities.The council members shared the view that South Korea will ensure the safety of its nationals in Ukraine and provide humanitarian aid to the war-stricken country through close cooperation with the international community.Amid signs of North Korea’s preparation for a nuclear test, they agreed to verify its defense posture and carefully manage matters to mitigate any breach of national security during the transitional period.They called for tightening up vigilance against North Korean military movements around the Northern Limit Line in the West Sea, especially in the crab fishing season.The NSC also expressed strong commitment to the smooth progress of the excavation of the remains of fallen soldiers in the Baekma Hill area, where some of the bloodiest battles took place during the Korean War.