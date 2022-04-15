US Nuke Envoy to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says that Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will visit South Korea next week.The department announced on Thursday that Kim will visit South Korea from Monday through Friday and meet with his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk and other senior officials.The department said during the trip, the top nuclear envoy and South Korean officials will discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula, including the international community's response to the North's recent ICBM launches.Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jung Park will accompany Kim on the trip.The department said the planned trip underscores the allies' commitment to ongoing close collaboration on North Korea issues as they seek to advance complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.Kim is expected to meet with senior officials from the current Moon government as well as the incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol to coordinate policy on North Korea.