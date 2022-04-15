Menu Content

State Dept.: US Closely Monitoring N. Korea for Possible Provocation

The U.S. State Department said the United States is closely monitoring North Korea for possible provocations around the 110th anniversary of the birth of its founder Kim Il-sung on Friday.

Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing on Thursday that North Korea has used the holidays and other notable occasions to engage in provocations.

Price said that the U.S. is therefore watching closely for the possibility.

Last week, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim also said that Pyongyang could be planning another missile launch or a nuclear test for its April 15 holiday.

Price said that Kim and Deputy Special Representative Jung Park will visit South Korea next week to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula, including the international community's response to the North's recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
