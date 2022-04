Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean films have been invited to this year's Cannes Film Festival.The organizing committee on Thursday announced the full official lineup of the 75th Cannes Film Festival set to open May 17."Decision to Leave" by Korean director Park Chan-wook and "Broker" by Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda were selected for the competition section of the French film festival.It marks the first time in five years that two South Korean films were invited to the festival's competition section since 2017, when Bong Joon-ho's "Okja" and Hong Sang-soo's "The Day After" competed in the category."Broker" was directed by Japanese director Kore-eda, but was produced and distributed by Korean companies Zip Cinema and CJ ENM, respectively, and stars Korean actors.