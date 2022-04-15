Yoon, Ahn Agree to Continue to Move Forward as One Team

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol met with the head of his transition team Ahn Cheol-soo on Thursday amid speculation of a rift between them over nominations for Yoon's Cabinet.Yoon's chief of staff Chang Je-won said on Thursday that Yoon and Ahn had dinner that day at a restaurant in southern Seoul and agreed to fully unite for the success of the Yoon government.Chang, who attended the meeting, said the dinner meeting was held in an amicable atmosphere and the two sides agreed to join hands and move forward as a coalition government.Yoon and Ahn reportedly agreed to seek a smooth merger of the People Power Party and Ahn's People's Party.The meeting came after Yoon bypassed Ahn's recommendations for Cabinet members. By the end of Thursday, all Cabinet nominees had been announced, none of whom were recommendations from Ahn.