Politics

Report: Yoon to Broaden Diplomacy based on Stronger Alliance with US

Written: 2022-04-15 10:19:23Updated: 2022-04-15 11:21:09

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly expressed his intent to broaden South Korea's foreign policy from a fixation on North Korea and seek a stronger South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Yoon unveiled his foreign policy goals in an interview with the Washington Post published on Friday.

Yoon reportedly said that South Korea has taken a passive role on the international stage over the past few years as it was guarding against its aggressive neighbors, North Korea and China.

Yoon said that South Korea should not only focus on relations with North Korea but expand the breadth of diplomacy in the European Union and throughout Asia based on the South Korea-U.S. relationship.

In addition, the president-elect reportedly stressed that South Korea, as one of the top ten economies in the world, should have a responsible attitude in the international society.

Yoon called North Korea the main enemy, expressing concerns about the North's violation of its self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.
