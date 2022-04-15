Top S. Korean, US Military Officials Meet Aboard US Aircraft Carrier

Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chair General Won In-choul and head of the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command(CFC) General Paul LaCamera held talks on Thursday aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln which is currently in international waters of the East Sea.According to multiple military sources, the meeting was part of a regular gathering that includes key JCS officials.While the meeting itself was routine, observers say it is unprecedented for the top brass to meet aboard a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.Won and LaCamera most likely reviewed major security matters regarding the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea’s latest moves and exchanged views on a Combined Command Post Training(CCPT) that their countries are set to kick off on Monday.Some saw the meeting as a warning of sorts to Pyongyang as it was held a day before the North will mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of its founder Kim Il-sung.The USS Abraham Lincoln entered the East Sea on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. aircraft carrier to operate in waters off the Korean Peninsula in nearly four and a half years.