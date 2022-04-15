Menu Content

Sullivan: N. Korea Has Yet to Prove Nuke Strike Capability Targeting US

Written: 2022-04-15 10:42:14Updated: 2022-04-15 14:28:04

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says there is little evidence on whether North Korea has the developed the capability to strike the U.S. mainland with a nuclear warhead.

During a seminar hosted by the Economic Club of Washington D.C. on Thursday, Sullivan said whether Pyongyang has the ability to make a nuclear warhead, load it on an intercontinental ballistic missile, fire it and hit a target in the continental U.S. is not proven yet.

On the series of provocations the North carried out this year, the top official said the North is repeating a pattern of provocation and of testing, adding that he thinks Pyongyang will continue efforts to advance its nuclear and missile programs in the weeks and months ahead.

Sullivan said Washington is closely coordinating with both the outgoing and incoming government in Seoul as well as Tokyo and Beijing.
