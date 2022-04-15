Gov't to Downgrade COVID-19 Infectious Disease Level

The government has decided to adjust the infectious disease level of COVID-19 from Class One to Class Two, starting from April 25.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters unveiled the decision on Friday.
Under the new classification, the government will keep the seven-day self-quarantine requirement for infected people and continue providing support for medical expenses and living costs to such people for four weeks.
At the conclusion of the four-week period, the government plans to make the weeklong self-quarantine requirement a recommendation and no longer an obligation. It will also stop providing medical expenses for infected people in quarantine.
Also under the newly-adjusted level, medical institutions must report COVID-19 cases to quarantine authorities within 24 hours of diagnosis.