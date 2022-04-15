Gov't to Downgrade COVID-19 Infectious Disease Level

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to adjust the infectious disease level of COVID-19 from Class One to Class Two, starting from April 25.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters unveiled the decision on Friday.Under the new classification, the government will keep the seven-day self-quarantine requirement for infected people and continue providing support for medical expenses and living costs to such people for four weeks.At the conclusion of the four-week period, the government plans to make the weeklong self-quarantine requirement a recommendation and no longer an obligation. It will also stop providing medical expenses for infected people in quarantine.Also under the newly-adjusted level, medical institutions must report COVID-19 cases to quarantine authorities within 24 hours of diagnosis.