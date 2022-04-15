Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't to Downgrade COVID-19 Infectious Disease Level

Written: 2022-04-15 11:00:00Updated: 2022-04-15 15:17:28

Gov't to Downgrade COVID-19 Infectious Disease Level

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to adjust the infectious disease level of COVID-19 from Class One to Class Two, starting from April 25.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters unveiled the decision on Friday.

Under the new classification, the government will keep the seven-day self-quarantine requirement for infected people and continue providing support for medical expenses and living costs to such people for four weeks.

At the conclusion of the four-week period, the government plans to make the weeklong self-quarantine requirement a recommendation and no longer an obligation. It will also stop providing medical expenses for infected people in quarantine.

Also under the newly-adjusted level, medical institutions must report COVID-19 cases to quarantine authorities within 24 hours of diagnosis.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >